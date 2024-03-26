Left Menu

Road crash in Punjab leaves two dead

In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a woman and her daughter died, and her husband was injured in a motorcycle-truck collision on the Hajipur-Mukerian road. The family was returning from a Holi fair in Himachal Pradesh. The deceased were Muskan and Harman from Gurdaspur. Ravi Kumar is in serious condition at the Civil Hospital. Postmortem is underway.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:02 IST
A woman and her daughter were killed while her husband was seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Kamluh village on the Hajipur-Mukerian road here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the family was returning from a Holi fair at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Muskan (33) and her daughter Harman (6), residents of Bahupur in Gurdaspur district, they said.

Muskan's husband, Ravi Kumar, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, police said. The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian for postmortem.

