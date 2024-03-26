DMK’s T R Baalu has assets worth Rs 17.40 cr

DMK treasurer and Parliamentarian T R Baalu, the senior most among the candidates entering the fray for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll has declared total assets at Rs 17.40 crore, according to his election affidavit.

The Dravidian major's political warhorse stated that his source of income was salary as MP besides interest on income and agriculture lands. Baalu, 82, seeking re-election from the Sriperumbudur constituency near here, has Rs 1,20,000 cash in hand.

His movable assets are worth Rs 1,08,79,989.19 while the market value of his immovable property is worth Rs 16,31,36,000. He has a net liability of Rs 1,46,00,000, his affidavit said.

Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan contesting from the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, south of Tamil Nadu, has Rs 55,000 cash in hand and has movable assets worth Rs 64,03,778.36 while his immovable assets, including inherited property, accounts to Rs 6,99,40,155.

The 72-year-old leader, an advocate by profession, has no liabilities, Radhakrishnan declared in his affidavit.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan contesting from the Nilgiris (SC) constituency stated that he has 23 criminal cases and a defamation case pending against him, mostly related to violations of the laws during public protests. However, no chargesheet has been filed and that he was not convicted for any criminal offence.

His assets are worth Rs 1,72,45,396 including immovable property valued at Rs 69,50,000. Murugan (46) has Rs 50,000 cash in hand and his total liabilities are Rs. 20,00,000, his affidavit stated.

Former Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, 62, who has filed her nomination for the Chennai South constituency has Rs 50,000 cash in hand, and Rs 2.17 crore worth assets including Rs 1,57,40,286 movable assets. A medical doctor by profession, Tamilisai has a net liability of Rs 58,54,789.

