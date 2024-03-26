Vietnam party leader Trong invites Russia's Putin to visit, state media reports
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the Southeast Asian country during a telephone call on Tuesday, Vietnamese state media reported.
"President Putin happily accepted the invitation and agreed for the two sides to arrange (the visit) at a suitable time," official Vietnam News Agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCERPTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin interview to state media
Vladimir Putin expected to secure record fifth term as Russia goes to polls amid Ukraine conflict
Russians cast ballots in an election preordained to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule
By DAVE HOGG Vladimir Putin says he supported the idea of releasing Navalny from prison in an exchange days before his death, reports AP.
Russia releases early returns showing Vladimir Putin has nearly 88% of votes in an election where opposition was stifled, reports AP.