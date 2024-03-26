Left Menu

Suspected Israeli airstrikes hit northeast Lebanon, say four security sources

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 19:21 IST
Two suspected Israeli airstrikes hit near the northeast Lebanese towns of Ras Baabelk and Hermel on Tuesday, four security sources told Reuters, in the furthest bombardment yet from the southern border where Hezbollah had been exchanging fire with Israel.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

