U.N. expert says Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, calls for arms embargo

A United Nations expert told the global body's Human Rights Council on Tuesday that she believed that Israel's military campaign in Gaza since Oct. 7 amounted to genocide and called on countries to immediately impose sanctions and an arms embargo. "I find that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicating the commission of the crime of genocide against Palestinians as a group in Gaza has been met," Francesca Albanese, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Territories, told the U.N. rights body in Geneva.

Israel, which did not attend the session, rejected her findings. "Instead of seeking the truth, this Special Rapporteur tries to fit weak arguments to her distorted and obscene inversion of reality," its diplomatic mission in Geneva said, adding that its war was against Hamas and not Palestinian civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)