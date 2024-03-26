US issues new Syria- and terrorism-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 19:50 IST
The United States on Tuesday issued new Syria- and terrorism-related sanctions, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
The sanctions target six individuals, 12 entities and two vessels, according to the notice.
