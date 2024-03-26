Left Menu

Word 'Ram' found written on mosque wall in Maharashtra town; FIR lodged

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:15 IST
Word 'Ram' found written on mosque wall in Maharashtra town; FIR lodged
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered an FIR after the world 'Ram' was found written on a wall of a mosque in Majalgaon town of central Maharashtra's Beed district during Holi festivities, an official said on Tuesday.

The inscription on the mosque wall was spotted at around 5 pm on Monday which was the day of Holi festival, he said.

''There is a mosque called Markaj in Majalgaon. Someone wrote the word 'Ram' on the back wall of this mosque using Holi colours and toy water gun (pichkari),'' the official said.

Members of the Muslim community came to the Majalgaon police station and lodged a complaint on Monday night, demanding action in the matter.

''We have registered a case against an unidentified person (under IPC sections 295A and 120B) for deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings and criminal conspiracy,'' the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024