Protecting Palestinians a moral imperative, Pentagon chief tells Israeli counterpart
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:01 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said it was a moral and strategic imperative to protest Palestinian civilians, calling the situation in Gaza a "humanitarian catastrophe."
Austin was speaking at the start of the meeting with Israel Defense Minister Gallant at the Pentagon.
