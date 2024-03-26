Left Menu

Rajasthan: EPFO enforcement officer arrested by ACB for taking bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An enforcement officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) here was arrested by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, officials said.

Over Rs 9 lakh in cash has been recovered from the house of the arrested officer, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

A person had complained to the ACB that Deepak Barjatya had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh to give an inspection report of his firm for five years.

After verifying the complaint, Barjatya was arrested red-handed, an ACB official said.

