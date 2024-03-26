Rajasthan: EPFO enforcement officer arrested by ACB for taking bribe
- Country:
- India
An enforcement officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) here was arrested by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, officials said.
Over Rs 9 lakh in cash has been recovered from the house of the arrested officer, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.
A person had complained to the ACB that Deepak Barjatya had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh to give an inspection report of his firm for five years.
After verifying the complaint, Barjatya was arrested red-handed, an ACB official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barjatya
- EPFO
- Rs 2.50
- Anti-Corruption Bureau
- Rajasthan
- Deepak Barjatya
- Rs 1.50