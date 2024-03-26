Left Menu

Indian Ambassador, Nepal's Home Minister discuss security, border crimes

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-03-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:20 IST
Indian Ambassador, Nepal's Home Minister discuss security, border crimes
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday discussed with Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Ravi Lamichhane security mechanisms between the two countries and the need for strengthening border management to check small crimes as well as human trafficking.

Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Lamichhane at the Home Ministry in Singhdurbar here and the two sides during the meeting discussed the ''efforts needed to further consolidate deep, wide and diversified people to people relations between the two countries based on historical ties and geographical proximity", according to the Home Minister secretariat.

"The two sides agreed on the view that criminal activities have come under control despite having an open border between the two countries through effective coordination between the security mechanisms of the two countries," a statement said.

Ambassador Srivastava underlined the need for strengthening border management mechanisms to check small crimes and human trafficking in the border area through coordinated efforts, it said.

Srivastava expressed India's willingness to provide grant assistance for reconstruction works in earthquake-hit Jajarkot and Rukm West districts of western Nepal and provide specialised training to Nepal Police.

Lamichhane underlined the need to expand and upgrade mechanisms in the border area for testing doses of pesticides in the fruits and vegetables imported from India to make them reliable, according to sources from the Home Ministry.

On the occasion, "Ambassador Srivastava also expressed India's willingness to provide resource materials to Nepal for strengthening security and controlling terrorist activities'', underlining that a ''secured Nepal is important for India's security".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024