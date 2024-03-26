Two Naxalites surrender in Sukma district

Two Naxalites on Tuesday surrendered before police and security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

Gonche Hunga (22) and Kawasi Joga (38) turned themselves in, citing disappointment with the ''hollow'' and ''inhuman'' Maoist ideology, he said.

Hunga was the Militia Platoon Commander under the Lakhapal Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) of the outlawed Maoist organization, the official said.

Joga was a member of Lakhapal RPC Committee, he added.

They will be rehabilitated as per the state government's rehabilitation policy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)