All six workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

All six missing workers from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore are presumed dead as search operations are suspended until the next day. Maryland State Police superintendent Roland L Butler Jr announced the transition from rescue to recovery as divers plan to resume operations in the morning after a cargo ship caused the bridge destruction.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 27-03-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 05:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

All six workers missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday are presumed dead, and the search for them has been suspended until Wednesday morning.

Roland L Butler Jr, superintendent for Maryland State Police, said in the evening that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He said divers would return to the site at 6 am the following day, when challenging overnight conditions are expected to improve.

A cargo ship lost power and rammed into the bridge early on Tuesday, destroying the span in a matter of seconds and plunging it into the river in a terrifying collapse.

