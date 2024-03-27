All six workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

All six workers missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday are presumed dead, and the search for them has been suspended until Wednesday morning.

Roland L Butler Jr, superintendent for Maryland State Police, said in the evening that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He said divers would return to the site at 6 am the following day, when challenging overnight conditions are expected to improve.

A cargo ship lost power and rammed into the bridge early on Tuesday, destroying the span in a matter of seconds and plunging it into the river in a terrifying collapse.

