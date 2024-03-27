Indonesia election unjust, fraught with interference, candidate Anies tells court

Indonesia's losing presidential election candidate Anies Baswedan on Wednesday said last month's election was unjust and not freely held, with state interference swaying the ballot to ensure one candidate won.

Anies made the remarks in a statement to the Constitutional Court in his challenge to the election, which was won overwhelmingly by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto. The government has denied interference.

