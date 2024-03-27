Left Menu

Man kills son for objecting to his loud phone conversation; arrested

A man allegedly killed his 28-year-old son following a heated argument between them over speaking loudly on a phone at a village in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Pipra village, around 30 km from Nagpur city, on Monday, and the victim died during treatment at a hospital the next day, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-03-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 09:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly killed his 28-year-old son following a heated argument between them over speaking loudly on a phone at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Pipra village, around 30 km from Nagpur city, on Monday, and the victim died during treatment at a hospital the next day, an official said. The accused, Ramrao Kakde, was arrested following the incident, he said. ''Kakde hit his son, Suraj, with a steel rod following a heated argument after the latter objected to his loud phone conversation. Suraj was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,'' the official of Bela police station said. According to police, the father-son duo was under the influence of liquor when the incident took place.

Kakde was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and was arrested, he added.

