Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanand Vasant Date appointed NIA DG

The Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanand Vasant Date has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency by the Personnel Ministry. Date, a 1990-batch IPS officer, will have a tenure until December 31, 2026. Additionally, Rajeev Kumar Sharma and Piyush Anand have been appointed as DGs of other security agencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 10:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Sadanand Vasant Date has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Date is a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Date as the Director General (DG) of the NIA for a tenure up to his superannuation on December 31, 2026, stated the order dated March 26.

He will succeed Dinkar Gupta, who is due to superannuate on March 31.

The ACC also appointed Rajeev Kumar Sharma, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research & Development. He will have a tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2026, the order said.

Sharma will succeed Balaji Srivastava, who completes his tenure at March end.

Piyush Anand will be the new chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

A 1991-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Anand is presently the Special DG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He has been appointed as the DG of the NDRF for a period of two years, the order said.

Anand will replace Atul Karwal, retiring on March 31.

The ACC also appointed S Suresh, a 1995-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, as the Additional Director General of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

