Dr Upadhyay assures Air Chief of C-DOT’s commitment to developing state-of-the-art security solutions

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:35 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Delhi Campus on March 26, 2024. The C-DOT is the premier Telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It is actively working on developing indigenous, secured telecom solutions, for critical infrastructure such as defence communications & Cyber Security.

CEO, C-DOT, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, gave a detailed presentation on diverse telecom product portfolio/solutions and key telecom security solutions such as security operation centre (real-time detection of malware in a network), enterprise security centre (real-time detection and mitigation of malicious threats and attacks at an enterprise level covering all end points), Quantum key distribution, Post Quantum        Cryptography to the visiting dignitary. Other solutions such as 4G core & 4G RAN, 5G core & 5G RAN, disaster management solution using CAP, optical transport & access solution, switching & routing solution, etc were also discussed.

This was followed by live demonstration of solutions during the visit highlighting their functional aspects.

The Chief interacted with senior officials of C-DOT and stressed on the need for better synergy between C-DOT and the Air Force for integration of futuristic and advanced secured communication solutions in the wake of changing landscape from network centric to data centric in modern warfare.

Dr Upadhyay assured the Air Chief on C-DOT’s commitment towards developing state-of-the-art security solutions as per the needs & requirements of Air Force.

(With Inputs from PIB)

