US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined forces with a Ukrainian band on Tuesday night in Kyiv, delivering a musical message of support to the embattled nation in its conflict against Russia, The Washington Post reported. With a left-handed guitar in hand, Blinken, a former serious rock guitarist himself, teamed up with a local band at a club Barman Dictat to perform Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" at a packed basement music club.

Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" is a popular rock anthem released in 1989 just before the fall of the Berlin Wall. "The United States is with you. So much of the world is with you. And they're fighting, not just for a free Ukraine, but for the free world. And the free world is with you too," Blinken said before launching into the song alongside 19.99, a punk band based in Kyiv, according to The Washington Post.

The impromptu concert, held at Barman Dictat, a music bar in central Kyiv designed to double as a bunker in case of war, drew a diverse crowd, including locals and US diplomats. Applause erupted as Blinken belted out the chorus, "Keep on rockin' in the free world." Blinken's visit to the club capped off a day filled with meetings and a speech outlining his vision for Ukraine's victory, which he described as securing a firm place in the free world.

Despite not having played music since the conflict between Hamas and Israel in October, Blinken's musical performance served as a poignant reminder of the Biden administration's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia. Senior US diplomats viewed the impromptu gig as a powerful symbol of solidarity, reinforcing America's commitment to stand by Ukraine in its struggle against Kremlin aggression, The Washington Post reported. (ANI)

