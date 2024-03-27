Left Menu

Russian investigators to study request to probe Western involvement in 'terrorism'

The director of Russia's FSB security agency said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine, along with the United States and Britain, were involved in an attack on a concert hall just outside Moscow that killed at least 139 people. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron posted on X: "Russia’s claims about the West and Ukraine on the Crocus City Hall attack are utter nonsense." Islamic State took responsibility for the Moscow shooting.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 15:44 IST
Russian investigators to study request to probe Western involvement in 'terrorism'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian state investigators said on Wednesday they would study a request from parliamentarians to investigate what they called the "organisation, financing, and conduct of terrorist acts" against Russia by the United States and other Western countries. The director of Russia's FSB security agency said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine, along with the United States and Britain, were involved in an attack on a concert hall just outside Moscow that killed at least 139 people.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron posted on X: "Russia’s claims about the West and Ukraine on the Crocus City Hall attack are utter nonsense." Islamic State took responsibility for the Moscow shooting. Washington and Paris have said they have intelligence confirming the Islamist militant group was behind the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024