Putin speaks with Republic of Congo president on deepening ties, Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, agreed in a telephone call to further deepen political, economic and humanitarian ties, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
Russia is seeking to strengthen relations with African countries, pitching Moscow as a friendly country without a colonial background in Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- African
- Africa
- Kremlin
- Gareth Jones
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Russia
- Moscow
- Denis Sassou Nguesso
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over polling stations
Ukraine''s first Oscar is hailed as a reminder of war's horrors as Russian drones strike buildings
Vatican says end to Russian aggression is first condition for Ukraine peace
A Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board has crashed on takeoff, officials say
Russian military transport plane crashes with 15 on board - reports