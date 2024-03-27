Left Menu

KZN welcomes over 4000 new employees under e-recruitment initiative

KZN welcomes over 4000 new employees under e-recruitment initiative
CoGTA MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, handed over appointment letters to new employees during a ceremony held this week at the uThongathi Sport Centre. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has welcomed over 4 000 new employees as part of the government's S’thesha Waya Waya e-recruitment initiative.

S’thesha Waya Waya is a provincial government initiative that assists job seekers by providing an online portal to search and apply for jobs in the public sector. 

This initiative has benefited thousands of job seekers across departments and public entities.

CoGTA MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, handed over appointment letters to new employees during a ceremony held this week at the uThongathi Sport Centre.

The new recruits, which included among others over 500 interns, 220 in-service trainees and 100 permanent employees, received their appointment letters to officially welcomed them into the public sector.

Sithole-Moloi said the department conducted a major recruitment drive through the government’s Sthesha Waya Waya e-recruitment initiative.

The interns and in-service trainees will be placed in different municipalities across the province, while others will be based in the head office to capacitate different units with their new skills and acquire the experience that will help them to become employable.

She said the majority of the new employees, which include professional officers, middle, and senior managers, will assume their duties on 1 April 2024.

The MEC reiterated government's commitment to creating sustainable jobs by simplifying the application process.

While still accepting traditional CV submissions, she said most applications are received through S’thesha Waya Waya, via the online portal. 

“We still have more positions that have been advertised, and we encourage job seekers to utilise the platform by visiting the department website and logging onto the job portal. It is an easy and cost-effective method; we want to support job seekers in securing employment,” Sithole-Moloi said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

