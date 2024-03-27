Labourer killed as molten iron falls on him at steel plant in Durg district

A 24-year-old contractual labourer died after molten iron fell on him at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the labourer, Jitendra Bhuinya, who hailed from Jharkhand, was working at JD Ispat Ltd's plant in Rasmada village under Anjora police post limits, an official said.

As per preliminary information, molten iron spilled out from one of the furnaces and fell on Bhuinya. He suffered serious burn injuries and died on the spot, he added.

The have police registered an accidental death report and launched a probe, the official added.

