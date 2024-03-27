Left Menu

Labourer killed as molten iron falls on him at steel plant in Durg district

24-year-old Jitendra Bhuinya died at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district after molten iron fell on him while he was working as a contractual labourer. The incident occurred at JD Ispat Ltd's plant in Rasmada village. The police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old contractual labourer died after molten iron fell on him at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the labourer, Jitendra Bhuinya, who hailed from Jharkhand, was working at JD Ispat Ltd's plant in Rasmada village under Anjora police post limits, an official said.

As per preliminary information, molten iron spilled out from one of the furnaces and fell on Bhuinya. He suffered serious burn injuries and died on the spot, he added.

The have police registered an accidental death report and launched a probe, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

