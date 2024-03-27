Left Menu

Brother-sister duo seriously injured after falling off flyover as car hits them; driver held

A 30-year-old man and his younger sister were seriously injured after falling off a flyover when a car hit their two-wheeler in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said. Car driver Rahul Mangale 41 was arrested and liquor bottles and a knife were recovered from his vehicle, he said, adding that an offence was registered against him.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man and his younger sister were seriously injured after falling off a flyover when a car hit their two-wheeler in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said. The incident took place on Panchpaoli bridge on Monday afternoon, they said. The driver of the car was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

Mohammed Irfan Ansari (30) and his sister Fauziya (21) were going home on their two-wheeler when the car hit them. The impact was so severe that both the siblings fell off the flyover and landed 50 feet down on the road, a police official said. The brother-sister duo suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized, he said. Car driver Rahul Mangale (41) was arrested and liquor bottles and a knife were recovered from his vehicle, he said, adding that an offence was registered against him.

