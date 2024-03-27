Brother-sister duo seriously injured after falling off flyover as car hits them; driver held
A 30-year-old man and his younger sister were seriously injured after falling off a flyover when a car hit their two-wheeler in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said. Car driver Rahul Mangale 41 was arrested and liquor bottles and a knife were recovered from his vehicle, he said, adding that an offence was registered against him.
Mohammed Irfan Ansari (30) and his sister Fauziya (21) were going home on their two-wheeler when the car hit them. The impact was so severe that both the siblings fell off the flyover and landed 50 feet down on the road, a police official said. The brother-sister duo suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized, he said. Car driver Rahul Mangale (41) was arrested and liquor bottles and a knife were recovered from his vehicle, he said, adding that an offence was registered against him.
