Kejriwal likely to be produced before Delhi court on Thursday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Thursday on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand.

The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal last Thursday in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The next day, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja remanded him in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28.

The court remanded Kejriwal in the ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of ''being involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for the Goa Assembly elections''.

''The accused (Kejriwal) is hereby remanded to the custody of the ED till March 28 for his detailed and sustained interrogation with respect to his role and to unearth the remaining proceeds of crime and for confronting him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation,'' the court had said on March 22.

The court also directed that Kejriwal be produced before it at 2 PM on March 28.

The agency can either seek an extension of the chief minister's custodial remand or seek court directions for sending him into judicial custody.

