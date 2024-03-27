US imposes sanctions on Hamas-aligned fundraising network, says Treasury
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:02 IST
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on what it described as a fund-raising network aligned with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
