Six men sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment in NDPS Act case
A court here on Wednesday sentenced six men to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act around eight years ago.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts, government counsel Sashank Khare said, adding that the case was registered at Puramufti Police station here in May 2016.
''Special court judge Purnima Pranjal convicted Sheshnath Yadav, Abhinanadan Chaube, Ravi Yadav, Vineet Kumar Jaiswal, Akshay Kumar Patel and Munna Yadav in an NDPS case of 2016 and sentenced them to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment,'' he said.
