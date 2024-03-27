Left Menu

Six men sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment in NDPS Act case

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:56 IST
Six men sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment in NDPS Act case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday sentenced six men to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act around eight years ago.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts, government counsel Sashank Khare said, adding that the case was registered at Puramufti Police station here in May 2016.

''Special court judge Purnima Pranjal convicted Sheshnath Yadav, Abhinanadan Chaube, Ravi Yadav, Vineet Kumar Jaiswal, Akshay Kumar Patel and Munna Yadav in an NDPS case of 2016 and sentenced them to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024