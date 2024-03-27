Left Menu

Florida governor, Disney reach settlement in lawsuit over special district

"This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district," Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:26 IST
Florida governor, Disney reach settlement in lawsuit over special district

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney have reached a settlement to end a high-profile lawsuit in state court over the control of the special district that includes Walt Disney World in Orlando, the company said on Wednesday.

Disney also agreed to drop a late 2023 lawsuit over access to public records and defer briefings in its federal suit, pending the outcome of negotiations on a new development agreement for Walt Disney World. DeSantis and the entertainment conglomerate have been embroiled in a dispute since 2022 when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek criticized a state legislative effort to limit classroom discussion of sexuality and gender issues for younger students, a bill that critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure.

Last year, a district board appointed by DeSantis to oversee development around Disney's theme parks sued the company to void "backroom deals" favorable to the company. Under terms of the settlement announced on Wednesday, Disney agreed not to challenge the oversight board's determination that the land use plan adopted by the previous board, in the waning days of its oversight of Walt Disney World, is invalid.

That would leave a plan adopted in 2020 as the working blueprint for the Orlando theme parks and retail district. "This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district," Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle said.

