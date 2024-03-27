Left Menu

Couple held in Bhopal after video showing them beating elderly woman surfaces

The video of the alleged assault was recorded by one of the couples neighbours, said the official.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:42 IST

The police on Wednesday arrested a couple from Bhopal after a video purportedly showed them beating the man's grandmother, an official said.

Taking cognisance of the video, which was widely shared on social media, the police arrested the couple, an official said.

In the purported video, a man can be seen holding the old woman tightly, while his wife appears to be hitting her with a wooden scale. The video of the alleged assault was recorded by one of the couple's neighbours, said the official.

In a post on X, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra shared that the police had registered a case against Deepak Sen and Pooja Sen, who are originally from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The couple, who lives in Bhopal's Barkhedi area, was arrested and further legal steps are being taken, the senior official stated. Police sources said Deepak runs a barber shop in Barkhedi area under Jahangirabad police station of the MP capital. It was immediately not known when the incident took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

