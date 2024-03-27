Left Menu

Ukraine's president replaces a top security official in new reshuffle as exhausted troops struggle

The president gave no reason and said, without providing details, that Danilov will be reassigned to another area.Zelenskyy replaced him with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who served as head of Ukraines Foreign Intelligence Service.The National Security Council is a policy coordination body that is chaired by Zelenskyy.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:16 IST
Ukraine's president replaces a top security official in new reshuffle as exhausted troops struggle
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced a top security official with the head of Ukraine's foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle that comes as Russian forces press with ground attacks along the front line.

Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday. The president gave no reason and said, without providing details, that Danilov will be "reassigned to another area".

Zelenskyy replaced him with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who served as head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

The National Security Council is a policy coordination body that is chaired by Zelenskyy. Danilov had held his position since October 2019, a few months after Zelenskyy took office.

The dismissal follows Zelenskyy's decision in February to fire Ukraine's chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and replace him with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi. Tensions between Zaluzhnyi and the president grew after Ukraine's much-touted 2023 summer counteroffensive failed to reach its goals. This month, Zaluzhnyi was named Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Danilov's dismissal comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggle with a shortage of personnel and ammunition and face growing Russian pressure along the front line that stretches over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

On Wednesday, Russian airstrikes hit residential buildings in the northeastern city of Kharkiv near the border, killing at least one resident and wounding several others, local officials said.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 16 people were wounded in the strikes, which also damaged the Kharkiv institute for emergency surgery.

The Kharkiv region cuts across the front line where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in battles for over two years since Moscow's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024