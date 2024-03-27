Left Menu

Teenage twin sisters among four drown in river

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:43 IST
Teenage twin sisters among four drown in river
  • Country:
  • India

At least four persons, including teenage twin sisters, drowned in the Son river in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Tikri Tola village when eight residents of Shahdol were picnicking near the river, said Ghunghuti police post in-charge Bhupendra Pant.

''Two women, who are twin sisters aged 19, and two men, aged 20 and 22 years, went deep into the deep water of the river but couldn't come out,'' he said. All four bodies were fished out by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024