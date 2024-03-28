Murder case accused from Bihar held in Palghar district

A 31-year-old man wanted in a murder case registered against him in Bihar has been nabbed from Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The wife of the man filed a missing person complaint against her husband in Bihar's Nawada district on March 12, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police stated in a release. Meanwhile, the police in Nawada found the chopped body of a man in Barapanday village. ''Bihar Police received a tip-off that the murder accused is hiding in Chinchoti area of Palghar. With the help of the local police, the accused, identified as Sujit alias Suraj Umesh Singh, was nabbed,'' as per the release.

Singh and his associate Ranjnish Sharma allegedly committed the murder in Nawada district. Meanwhile, the role of Singh's wife Sarita Devi Sunil Ranjak in the murder has come to light. Singh is also allegedly involved in a double murder case 16 years ago. He is handed over to Bihar police.

