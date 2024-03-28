Left Menu

3 injured as bomb hurled in Odisha's Sambalpur, one held

Dont panic and cooperate with the administration, the collector said in a video message.Bhamoo and Northen range IG Himansi Lal, in a joint statement, said it was a clear matter of personal revenge and there is no communal angle involved in it.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 28-03-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 00:05 IST
3 injured as bomb hurled in Odisha's Sambalpur, one held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons were injured after a crude bomb was hurled in Sambalpur city of Odisha, and an accused was arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Pirbaba Chhak in the Town Police Station area on Tuesday night when the accused hurled a crude bomb that hit a parked motorcycle, with the splinters injuring three persons standing near the two-wheeler, a senior officer said. ''The injured persons are out of danger. The situation is under control and a detailed probe is underway. One accused has been arrested,'' Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo told reporters.

Sambalpur district collector Akshay Sunil Agarwal appealed to people to maintain peace and not believe in fake news circulated on social media.

''The situation is under control and police are probing the incident. Don't panic and cooperate with the administration,'' the collector said in a video message.

Bhamoo and Northen range IG Himansi Lal, in a joint statement, said it was a ''clear matter of personal revenge and there is no communal angle involved in it''. Further investigation is going on in the case, they said. ''To take revenge on one Sushil Paika who had allegedly assaulted the father of the accused, he had prepared the bomb and hurled it targeting the motorcycle,” the police statement said. The motorcycle's seat got burnt after the bomb fell on it.

Bhamoo and Lal visited the spot.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city following the incident. The spot has been cordoned off and central armed forces have also been deployed, a police officer said.

The city witnessed a communal clash in April 2023 during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. One person was killed and several shops were gutted in the riots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States
3
Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

 Global
4
Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of president-elect Prabowo

Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of presid...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024