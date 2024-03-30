NIA charge sheet against 3 men in 2019 case relating to seizure of fake Indian currency from Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged three more accused in a 2019 case relating to seizure of fake Indian currency from Guwahati in Assam, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

The second supplementary charge sheet was filed on Thursday against Khairul Alom Khandakar, Sitjal Haque and Sudip Biswas, taking the total number of accused listed in charge sheet in the case to seven, it said.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against three accused in December 2019 and the first supplementary charge sheet against one more in May 2020.

Sudip has been identified as a key accused who had entered into a conspiracy with Safikul Islam (who subsequently turned approver and became a witness in the case) to print and circulate fake Indian currency notes for unlawful gains, said the statement issued by the NIA.

They had procured a colour printer and bond paper from the market, and printed counterfeit notes in the denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500, it said.

The case had come to light following the seizure of fakes notes with a face value of Rs 1,84,000 from the possession of accused Mataleb Ali, Amir Hamza and Dilbar Hussain by Assam Police, the probe agency said.

The trio had been given the notes by Sudip and Safikul for circulation, according to investigations by NIA, which had taken over the case in October 2019.

