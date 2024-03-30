Left Menu

Three children drown in well in MP's Satna

Three boys drowned in a well in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.The incident took place in Rampurva village, Uchehara police station in charge Satish Mishra said.The bodies were found by a farmer. The children are in the 11-16 age group. Children from the area bathe in this well, he said.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:59 IST
Three children drown in well in MP's Satna
  • Country:
  • India

Three boys drowned in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rampurva village, Uchehara police station in charge Satish Mishra said.

''The bodies were found by a farmer. The children are in the 11-16 age group. It is suspected they died while trying to rescue the youngest in the group. Children from the area bathe in this well,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024