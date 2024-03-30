Three children drown in well in MP's Satna

Three boys drowned in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rampurva village, Uchehara police station in charge Satish Mishra said.

''The bodies were found by a farmer. The children are in the 11-16 age group. It is suspected they died while trying to rescue the youngest in the group. Children from the area bathe in this well,'' he said.

