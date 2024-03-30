Three children drown in well in MP's Satna
Three boys drowned in a well in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.The incident took place in Rampurva village, Uchehara police station in charge Satish Mishra said.The bodies were found by a farmer. The children are in the 11-16 age group. Children from the area bathe in this well, he said.
PTI | Satna | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:59 IST
Three boys drowned in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.
The incident took place in Rampurva village, Uchehara police station in charge Satish Mishra said.
''The bodies were found by a farmer. The children are in the 11-16 age group. It is suspected they died while trying to rescue the youngest in the group. Children from the area bathe in this well,'' he said.
