Indonesia official: no fatalities in massive fire at military ammunition facility
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:00 IST
There were no fatalities in a massive fire that broke out at an Indonesian military ammunition storage facility on Saturday, an official told reporters.
Military official Mohammad Hasan said the fire had started at a storage room containing expired ammunition.
