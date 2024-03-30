ED questions Shajahan Sheikh inside jail

Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in the Basirhat Correctional Home in connection with cases involving land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

A team of ED officers interrogated him inside the jail for over four hours after getting permission from Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5.

Sheikh was arrested in connection with the attack on central agency officials.

The Calcutta High Court transferred the attack case CBI on March 6.

