Man held for bomb hoax call to blow up Dadar and Kalyan railway stations

Within hours of receiving the call, police nabbed Vikas Shukla from Nallasopara, it said.He was arrested after it was confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax call.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-03-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:42 IST
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly called up the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police control room saying bombs had been planted at Dadar and Kalyan railway stations and explosions would be triggered, which turned out to be a hoax, an official said.

The phone call was received at around 5 AM, following which police swung into action. The call was traced to Nallasopara in Palghar district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), as per a release issued by the police. Within hours of receiving the call, police nabbed Vikas Shukla from Nallasopara, it said.

''He was arrested after it was confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax call. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,'' police said. Further investigation is underway.

