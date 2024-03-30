Thirty women trainees of police's Akola centre down with jaundice; Gorhe, Mitkari seek probe

Thirty women trainees at the Akola Police Training Centre contracted jaundice due to contaminated water, a senior official said on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Rajkumar Bhatkar, who visited the facility during the day, confirmed the development and said the force will bear medical expenses.

''A probe has begun into the incident, which may have been caused by contaminated water or contaminated food,'' Bhatkar said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe and MLC Amol Mitkari sought strict action in the matter.

In her letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, Gorhe said the condition of some women trainees deteriorated on March 30 after having contaminated water.

''Thirty of them have contracted jaundice. The incident must be investigated and there should be routine inspection of the training centre. Strict action should be taken if there is laxity on the part of anyone,'' she said in letter.

Mitkari, part of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, sought an SIT probe into the matter.

