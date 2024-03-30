Left Menu

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 30-03-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 22:48 IST
Shajahan Sheikh shown arrested after ED grilling inside jail
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in the Basirhat Correctional Home in connection with cases involving land grabbing and financial irregularities in Sandeshkhali, an official said.

Sheikh, who is currently in judicial custody, was also ''shown arrested'' after he allegedly non-cooperated with the central agency officials during questioning.

Even when a person is in judicial custody, he can be shown arrested in respect of any number of other crimes registered elsewhere.

''He has been non-cooperative when our officers questioned him inside the jail this afternoon. So we decided to arrest him,'' the officer told PTI.

He was first arrested by the state police in February, and then the CBI earlier this month and by the ED on Saturday. According to the ED sources, Sheikh has played an active role in the multi-crore ration distribution scam and not only siphoned the money abroad but also utilised it in fishing businesses in Sandeshkhali. ''He has accumulated properties worth over Rs 30 crores and we want to know about the source of that huge amount of money. He did not answer a single question today following which we arrested him,'' he added. A team of ED officers interrogated him inside the jail for over four hours after getting permission from Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab.

He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5.

Sheikh was arrested in connection with the attack on central agency officials.

The Calcutta High Court transferred the attack case to the CBI on March 6.

