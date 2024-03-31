4 of family die of asphyxiation after fire at house in Gujarat

Four members of a family, including an infant, died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at their house in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday, police said.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the house located on Aditya Road in Dwarka city at around 3.30 am when five members of the family were sleeping, police inspector TC Patel said.

The family members could not escape as they failed to locate the exit door after the power supply to the house went off following the blaze, he said.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted and found a couple, their 8-month-old daughter and the man's mother lying unconscious on the first floor of the house.

They were rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

The man's grandmother, who was sleeping in a room on the ground floor of the house, escaped unhurt, he said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a blast in an air conditioner after overheating, officials said.

Forensic experts were engaged to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Upadhyay (39), his wife Tithi (29), daughter Dhyana and mother Bhavaniben (69).

