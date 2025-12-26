Left Menu

Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary and remembered Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujri and the Sahibzadas on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

In a post in Hindi on X, Shah said the immortal martyr Udham Singh displayed unparalleled courage and valour in avenging those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He said Udham Singh also played a leading role in spreading the flame of India's freedom struggle to foreign lands through the Ghadar movement.

''The saga of his bravery is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the youth of the country, instilling in them a deep sense of devotion towards the motherland,'' the home minister said.

Paying homage to Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujri and the four Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas, Shah said the sacrifices made by the 10th Sikh guru's brave sons at a very young age for the protection of faith and the nation are a rare example in history.

''The valiant Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji made sacrifices at a young age for the protection of religion and nation, an example that is rare in history. The values of Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh Ji sowed the seeds of protecting humanity in the Sahibzadas, which even the inhuman tortures of cruel tyrants could not uproot,'' the home minister said in a post on X. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the observance of 'Veer Bal Diwas' to ensure that the story of the unparalleled sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas resonates with every generation.

