Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be frontline volunteers:CM

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch an 'Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme' aimed at engaging college and university students and others as frontline volunteers against drug abuse, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

While leading an anti-drug awareness walkathon in Bilaspur as part of the state-wide public campaign against 'Chitta' (adulterated heroin), the chief minister described it as a ''slow poison'' that is destroying the future of youth, shattering families, and subjecting individuals to social stigma.

The chief minister highlighted that the state government had initiated a mass anti-drug movement from the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on November 15. This was followed by campaigns in Dharamshala and Hamirpur, with Bilaspur marking another significant milestone in the people's movement.

Sukhu called on all sections of society, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the fight against drug abuse. ''Meaningful social change has always been led by young people, and I am confident that the youth of Himachal Pradesh will once again stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to make the state drug-free,'' he said.

The chief minister further announced that the government would soon launch the 'Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme,' under which students, NCC and NSS cadets, youth club members, and socially aware citizens would be trained as frontline volunteers for the cause.

Emphasising that the government's approach goes beyond slogans and symbolic events, Sukhu said that strict action was being taken against drug traffickers while focusing on the rehabilitation of victims. He also announced the release of Rs 20 crore for the development of a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Kotla Barog in Sirmaur district.

In addition, Sukhu mentioned that inspections were being conducted at pharmaceutical manufacturing units to curb the illegal production and distribution of psychotropic drugs. He added that community-based strategies are being strengthened through meetings in 234 drug-affected panchayats to improve local intelligence, awareness, and prevention efforts.

On the occasion, the chief minister administered a solemn oath to participants, pledging collective action to eliminate 'chitta' and other narcotic substances from Himachal Pradesh.

