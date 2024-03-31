Husband of Punjab IAS officer held on immoral trafficking charges
PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 31-03-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 18:36 IST
The husband of an IAS officer was held on charges of ''immoral trafficking'' after he was found with a woman at a house in Sarabha Nagar here during a raid, police said on Sunday.
The man was booked on charges of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, they said.
Police raided the house Friday night after they were tipped off about a suspected sex racket being operated from there.
The woman IAS officer has served at several high-ranking posts.
