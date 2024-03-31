Left Menu

Labourer dead as fire breaks out in gas pipeline in Delhi

A labourer died and another sustained serious burn injuries when a fire broke out in a gas pipeline they were repairing in Delhis Pradeep Vihar area, police said on Sunday.A PCR call was received at 1053 pm on Saturday regarding a fire that broke out in an IGL gas pipeline in the Pradeep Vihar area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police North Manoj Kumar Meena.Police personnel reached the spot and informed the Delhi Fire Services department, he said.A team from Burari police station cordoned off the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 19:36 IST
''A PCR call was received at 10:53 pm on Saturday regarding a fire that broke out in an IGL gas pipeline in the Pradeep Vihar area,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Police personnel reached the spot and informed the Delhi Fire Services department, he said.

''A team from Burari police station cordoned off the area. Two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. The leak was contained with the help of other IGL workers,'' the DCP said.

Two labourers, Raj Kumar (42) and Parveen, who were repairing the pipeline sustained serious burn injuries in the fire, according to police.

Both belong to an authorised service provider of IGL. While Parveen succumbed to his injuries, Raj Kumar was referred to LNJP Hospital. An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been launched, Meena said.

