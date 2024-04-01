Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 owner Liberty Media set to take over MotoGP, Sky reports

Formula One's U.S.-based owner Liberty Media is expected to announce a takeover of MotoGP's parent company within days and for more than 4 billion euros ($4.32 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 00:01 IST
Motor racing-F1 owner Liberty Media set to take over MotoGP, Sky reports
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One's U.S.-based owner Liberty Media is expected to announce a takeover of MotoGP's parent company within days and for more than 4 billion euros ($4.32 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday. The broadcaster said Liberty chief executive Greg Maffei could confirm the deal as early as Monday during a trip to Madrid.

Liberty and MotoGP's Spanish-based commercial rights holder Dorna Sports, which is roughly 40% owned by British private investment company Bridgepoint Group, could not be reached immediately for comment. The Financial Times reported last week that Liberty, chaired by telecoms billionaire John Malone, was in exclusive talks with Bridgepoint to buy Dorna and unite the four and two wheel series.

Dorna, under long-serving chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta, also promotes the World Superbike Championship and all-electric MotoE. The takeover could attract regulatory scrutiny. CVC Capital Partners, who sold Formula One to Liberty in 2017, were cleared by the European Commission to buy F1 in 2006 on condition they sold Dorna.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) bought a 39% stake in Dorna from Bridgepoint in 2012. The remaining shares are owned by Dorna management. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024