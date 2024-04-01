Left Menu

Amsterdam police give the all clear at central metro station

Updated: 01-04-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 00:14 IST
Police in Amsterdam gave the all clear after briefly closing off the central Rokin metro station to the public on Sunday due to what they had said was a suspicious situation.

"After investigations by explosives experts, the station was just given the all clear," Amsterdam police wrote in a post on social media network X. They gave no more details about what had caused them to clear the area.

Rokin metro station is in the very centre of the city, close to the Dam square and the main shopping street.

