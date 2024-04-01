Wild elephant kills man in Kerala

A 53-year-old man was attacked and killed by a wild elephant near the premises of his forest fringe house in Thulappally in Pathanamthitta district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Biju, a local auto driver, met with a tragic end on the Erumeli Sabarimala forest path.

According to police, the elephant attacked the man when he came out of his house hearing the sound of the jumbo destroying crops.

Quoting the family members, police said Biju was later found dead near the house.

After being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted Biju's body to the Kottayam Medical College.

The deceased man is survived by his wife and two children.

Kerala has witnessed a series of deaths of people due to the attack of wild elephants in recent months.

