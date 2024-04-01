Temples must be freed from govt control: VHP leader Milind Parande
- Country:
- India
Vishva Hindu Parishad organising general secretary Milind Parande on Monday said temples should be freed from government control.
Addressing a press conference here, he said the VHP was setting up think tanks comprising advocates, former judges, intellectuals, spiritual leaders and others to spearhead this cause.
He also said the VHP was working to ensure Hindu refugees from neighbouring nations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian citizenship quickly under the recently notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
''We will undertake a nationwide programme to ensure everyone thinks of the interest of the nation and that of Hindus. If policies favourable to Hindus have to be made, then one should vote keeping this in mind,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-King Carlos defends his thrown as Alcaraz wins Indian Wells
UPDATE 2-Tennis-King Carlos defends his throne as Alcaraz wins Indian Wells
Tennis-'It's been difficult', Alcaraz all smiles again after Indian Wells triumph
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-King Carlos defends his throne as Alcaraz wins Indian Wells; NHL roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games and more
Indian startups on track to raise USD 8-12 bn this year: Peak XV MD Rajan Anandan