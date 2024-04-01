Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 1

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, April 1: * HC asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit its note to the special judge, dealing with the excise policy-linked money-laundering case in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, on the issue of the CM passing orders while in custody * HC asked the DDA to give details of the land parcel the agency would earmark for developing a 50-acre forest in the national capital * HC acquitted four men, who were sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court for allegedly abducting and gangraping a woman in 2018, saying the investigation in the case was not up to the mark * HC sought the stand of the Centre on a petition by a professional dog breeder challenging its decision to ban sale and breeding of 23 dog breeds.

