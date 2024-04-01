DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 1

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, APRIL 1 ** KUALA LUMPUR - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will pay an official visit to Malaysia (To Apr. 3)

** CAIRO - Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Winston Peters meets Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during a visit to Cairo. BEIJING - Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha will pay an official visit to China. (Final day) BEIJING - Beninese Foreign Minister Shegun Adjadi Bakari will pay an official visit to China. (Final day) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 2 ** ISLAMABAD - Pakistan holds election for Senate.

** PARIS - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne give a press conference at the French foreign ministry in Paris – 1500 GMT. ** WARSAW - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters give a press conference in Warsaw – 1130 GMT.

** PARIS - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a visit of the site of weapons manufacturer Nexter in Versailles – 1100 GMT. ** TOKYO - Minister of Defense of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto visits Japan, where he is set to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials. (To Apr. 3) VILNIUS - European Council President Charles Michel, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Prime Minister Of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov arrive in Vilnius for meeting with Lithuania's President Nauseda - 1530 GMT. VILNIUS - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Dutch troops in Rukla, Lithuania; gives a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius - 1410 GMT. THE HAGUE - The Netherlands, Ukraine and the European Commission organise an international ministerial conference on justice for Ukraine with foreign and justice ministers from invited countries discussing the fight against impunity and compensation for victims.

GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 42nd anniversary of start of Falklands war. LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To April 5) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3 ** BEIJING - Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son arrives in China for a 2-day visit. Son is scheduled to meet China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (To Apr. 4) BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels.

VILNIUS - Norway's Crown Prince Haakon will visit Lithuania and meet with the country's president and Norwegian troops serving in NATO's multinational battlegroup stationed in Rukla. (To Apr. 4) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 4

** LEUVEN, Belgium - US and EU trade and technology officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Trade Representative Katherine and European Commission Vice Presidents Margaret Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, join the sixth ministerial meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in the university town of Leuven. (To Apr. 5) BRUSSELS - NATO marks 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty. GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

KUWAIT - Kuwaiti National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 5 VILNIUS - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visits Lithuania, to meet with leadership and discuss rebuilding Ukraine and military support. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 6

SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 7 GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 8 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 9

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom hosts a two-day meeting of the Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Swedish island Gotland in the Baltic Sea (To Apr. 10) BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova review the troops in Berlin - 0830 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election.

SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 14th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

** OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in Ottawa. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan at the White House for the first trilateral U.S.-Japan-Philippines leaders' summit. WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint meeting of U.S. Congress, affording him one of the higher honors Washington provides to foreign dignitaries.

FRANCE – 13th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 13th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2024 (to April 14). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 12 BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobachidse as he signs the Golden Book at Bellevue Castle - 1315 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight.

SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to April 22). LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 15 MEXICO CITY - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O speaks with the Atlantic Council at an event to kick off IMF-World Bank Week - 1530 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to the White House to coordinate on common priorities and reinforce the strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Iraq. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcome Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to the White House to further strengthen the U.S.-Czech relationship. BOSTON - 2024 Boston Marathon. BELFAST/NEW YORK – 111th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To April 16) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 16 OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the 2024-25 budget to parliament - 2000 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 ** ASTANA - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan

** WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024. (To Apr. 20) CROATIA - Croatian Assembly Election. SOLOMON ISLANDS - Solomon Islander National Parliament Election.

AMSTERDAM - Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain will make a state visit to the Netherlands at the invitation of the King of the Netherlands. (To April 18) ROME - G7 foreign ministers meet on Italian island of Capri. (To April 19) BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (To April 18) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 18

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to meet on Middle East at ministerial level - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 19

INDIA - Indian People's Assembly Election. WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To April 21) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 14th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill.

TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21 MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election.

LONDON - 2024 London Marathon. PARIS – 63rd anniversary of the first manned mission to space. ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To April 25)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 23

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (To April 24) STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1 (To Apr. 25)

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Presidency Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania.

VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 29 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

VATICAN CITY – 13th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 2 ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 13th year since Al-Qaeda Chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 3

GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 5 PANAMA - Panamanian Presidency Election.

PANAMA - Panamanian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 6

CHAD - Chadian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 7 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting.

GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election. GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 9

** WASHINGTON - Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 12 LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election.

LITHUANIA – Referendum Election. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 13

Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 17 GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 18

GLOBAL - International Museum Day - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 19 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 VANUATU - Referendum Election.

MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 30 PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

