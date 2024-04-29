Five candidates withdraw from Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election

Five candidates withdrew their nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, leaving 24 contestants in the fray for the polls scheduled to be held on May 13.

''On the last date of the withdrawal of nomination papers for Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, five candidates withdrew their candidature,'' an official spokesperson said.

Returning Officer for the Srinagar constituency Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat said 24 candidates now remain in the fray.

They include Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Waheed ur Rehman Para from Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party, Mohammad Ashraf Mir from J&K Apni Party, Amir Ahmad Bhat from Democratic Progressive Azad Party among others.

More than 17 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on the polling day.

